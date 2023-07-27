Q2 2023 Peabody Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Good morning and thank you for joining Peabody's earnings call for the second quarter of 2023. With me today are President and CEO Jim Grech, CFO Mark Spurbeck and our Chief Marketing officer, Malcolm Roberts.



James C. Grech - Peabody Energy Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Karla, and good morning, everyone. In the second quarter of 2023, our unique diversified portfolio allowed us to successfully execute against our plan while operating in a volatile market environment