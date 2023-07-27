Q2 2023 Peabody Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Peabody second quarter earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note that this event is being recorded. And at this time I would now like to turn the conference over to Karla Kimrey, Vice President of Investor Relations.
Karla Kimrey -
Good morning and thank you for joining Peabody's earnings call for the second quarter of 2023. With me today are President and CEO Jim Grech, CFO Mark Spurbeck and our Chief Marketing officer, Malcolm Roberts. Within the earnings release you'll find our statement on forward looking information as well as a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. We encourage you to consider the risk factors referenced there along with our public filings with the SEC. I'll now turn the call over to Jim.
James C. Grech - Peabody Energy Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Thanks, Karla, and good morning, everyone. In the second quarter of 2023, our unique diversified portfolio allowed us to successfully execute against our plan while operating in a volatile market environment
|And much more...