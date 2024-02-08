Q4 2023 Peabody Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Karla Kimrey - Peabody Energy Corp - VP, IR & Communications



Good morning, and thanks for joining Peabody's earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. With me today are President and CEO, Jim Grech; CFO, Mark Spurbeck; and our Chief Marketing Officer, Malcolm Roberts.



James Grech - Peabody Energy Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thanks, Karla, and good morning, everyone. For the full-year 2023, our