Burford Capital Limited - Special Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Christopher P. Bogart - Burford Capital Limited - CEO



Thank you very much, and hello, everybody. Thank you all for joining us on quite short notice. We appreciate it. Jon and I are going to make some introductory remarks, and then we're going to leave a significant amount of time for your questions.



Just to begin, I want to be clear that Jon and I have great confidence in Burford, and we have shown that confidence by just going into the market today and purchasing almost $4 million in Burford stock to add to what were already significant holdings for us. So we hope that, that, along with the other purchasing that our fellow employees are doing at this moment and that our directors have signaled, gives you a sense of where Burford's people are when considering what has happened over the last few days.



Obviously, the reason that we're together today is to discuss a classic short attack on Burford's business. We've made clear our views about this kind of value-destroying manipulation already, and we're not going to repeat those views here on the call nor are we going to talk about what