Half Year 2020 Burford Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Christopher P. Bogart - Burford Capital Limited - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, Jordan, and hello, everybody. Thank you very much for joining us today for this call. As usual, with me are Jon Molot, Burford's Chief Investment Officer and my Partner and Co-Founder; and Jim Kilman, our Chief Financial Officer. This is a very exciting day for us. Not only do we get to talk to you about some terrific results, but we were also able to announce this morning that we are done with the U.S. listing process. We have in -- U.S. Securities [problems are] gone effective with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of yesterday afternoon. And that lets us have a little period of mechanics now and then our shares will start to trade on the New York Stock Exchange on the 19th of October, in