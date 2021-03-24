Full Year 2020 Burford Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Christopher P. Bogart - Burford Capital Limited - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and hello, everybody. It's great to be able to present some earnings and talk to everybody about Burford again. As usual, I'm joined by Jon Molot, Burford's Chief Investment Officer; and Jim Kilman. Burford's Chief Financial Officer. And together, the 3 of us are going to turn the pages of the investor slide deck that's posted on our website, take you through some highlights of the year, give some commentary on what we think is going on in the business and then take your questions.



We're really very pleased with Burford's 2020 performance. This was the best year in our history for our portfolio performance. And it really shows the strength of our uncorrelated, diversified business