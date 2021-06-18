Burford Capital Ltd retail shareholder call Transcript

Jun 18, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Robert Bailhache - Burford Capital Limited - Head of IR for EMEA & Asia



Hello. This is Robert Bailhache, and I'm Head of Investor Relations, EMEA and Asia here at Burford Capital. I'm with Jim Ballan, who heads our IR in Americas. We'd like to welcome you, on behalf of the entire Burford team, to today's global retail shareholder conference call. We're delighted to have you join our audio webcast, and we hope you find this forum useful.



As with 2020, we recognize the pandemic has affected a number of our usual events to meet with you in person, and we wanted to try to connect, notwithstanding these challenges. We've had another strong level of response to this conference call, for which we're grateful, both in terms of numbers of participants and questions.



Before we start, I might turn the call over to Chris Bogart, who plans to make some brief remarks before we move to Q&A. I want to cover a few housekeeping basics. (Operator Instructions) We'll endeavor to get through as many questions as possible, but due to the significant volume of queries we've received, Chris won't have