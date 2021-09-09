Half Year 2021 Burford Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 09, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the Burford Capital Interim 2021 Results Call. On the line with me today is Christopher Bogart, Chief Executive Officer; Jonathan Molot, Chief Investment Officer; and Ken Brause, Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host, Christopher Bogart, Chief Executive Officer. Chris, over to you.



Christopher P. Bogart - Burford Capital Limited - CEO & Director



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us for another Burford earnings presentation. We're delighted to have so many of you with us today on the phone or on our webcast or online. And as usual, I'm joined by Jon Molot, Burford's Chief Investment Officer and for the very first time, Ken Brause, our new Chief Financial Officer. We're looking forward to introducing all of you to Ken. The 3 of us, as usual, will walk through the slides that we've distributed and that are available on our website. At the end of our presentation, we will open the floor to questions, and look forward to having some further dialogue with you.



We're