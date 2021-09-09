Sep 09, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello and welcome to the Burford Capital Interim 2021 Results Call. On the line with me today is Christopher Bogart, Chief Executive Officer; Jonathan Molot, Chief Investment Officer; and Ken Brause, Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand over to your host, Christopher Bogart, Chief Executive Officer. Chris, over to you.
Christopher P. Bogart - Burford Capital Limited - CEO & Director
Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us for another Burford earnings presentation. We're delighted to have so many of you with us today on the phone or on our webcast or online. And as usual, I'm joined by Jon Molot, Burford's Chief Investment Officer and for the very first time, Ken Brause, our new Chief Financial Officer. We're looking forward to introducing all of you to Ken. The 3 of us, as usual, will walk through the slides that we've distributed and that are available on our website. At the end of our presentation, we will open the floor to questions, and look forward to having some further dialogue with you.
We're
Half Year 2021 Burford Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 09, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...