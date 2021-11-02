Burford Capital Ltd Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Nov 02, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Christopher P. Bogart - Burford Capital Limited - CEO & Director



Perfect. Good morning, everybody, here in New York, and hello to all of the several hundred people who are joining us by webcast. We're delighted to have you here for Burford's Capital Markets Day, our Investor Day, the first that we've done since 2018, and we're really excited to be able to show you where we've been in this business and where we're going.



A bunch of the management team is here with me, and we're thrilled to be spending the next couple of hours walking you through a variety of information about the business. Before we start, this is obviously a business run by lawyers. So these disclaimer slides that so many of you just flipped past in pitch books have a special place in our heart, and we really do mean these disclaimers. The most important one of which is that even though we're going to give you a little taste in this presentation of what we think the future might hold, we are not -- we do not provide forward guidance in this business, and we're not changing that policy. This is not a forecast. And so please do