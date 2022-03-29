Full Year 2021 Burford Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 29, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Christopher P. Bogart - Burford Capital Limited - CEO & Director



Thanks very much, and hello, everyone. Thank you all for joining us, both on the telephone and via the webcast, for our earnings call about our full year 2021 numbers. As usual, with me on the call are Jon Molot, Burford's Chief Investment Officer; and Ken Brause, Burford's Chief Financial Officer. And we'll walk you through the slides that you should have before you seriatim. I'll start on Slide 3, which is really just an overall summary of some of the key things that happened during the course of the year.



And I would say that we are very pleased with our 2021 performance. This was the best year in our history for new business, not only in terms of the total amount of business that