Q3 2023 Burford Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Christopher P. Bogart - Burford Capital Limited - CEO & Director



Thanks very much, and hello, everybody. Thank you for joining us today. As usual, with me are Jon Molot, Burford's Chief Investment Officer; and Jordan Licht, Burford's Chief Financial Officer, and each of us will speak a little bit on this quarterly call and then we'll be happy to take your questions.



I'm going to start on Slide 2 -- Sorry, Slide 3, which is sort of an overview synopsis of what we have to tell you today. And my fundamental message here is that we're having a blowout year. Things are just really going very, very well from our perspective. Just looking at the first number there on the slide, top line