Mar 05, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Burlington Stores Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call.
(Operator Instructions)
I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference call, Mr. David Glick, Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations. You may begin.
David J. Glick - Burlington Stores, Inc. - Senior VP of IR & Treasurer
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate everyone's participation in today's conference call to discuss Burlington's fiscal 2019 fourth quarter operating results. Our presenters today are Michael O'Sullivan, our Chief Executive Officer; and John Crimmins, Chief Financial Officer.
Before I turn the call over to Michael, I would like to inform listeners that this call may not be transcribed, recorded or broadcast without our express permission. A replay of the call will be available until March 12, 2020. We take no responsibility for inaccuracies that may appear in transcripts of this call by third parties. Our remarks and the Q&A that
Q4 2019 Burlington Stores Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 05, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...