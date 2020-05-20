Burlington Stores Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 20, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Burlington Stores, Inc. 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting.
I would like to introduce you to John Mahoney, Chairman of the Board of Burlington Stores. Mr. Mahoney, you may begin.
John J. Mahoney - Burlington Stores, Inc. - Chairman of the Board & Lead Independent Director
Thank you. Good morning. And welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Burlington Stores Inc. I'm John Mahoney, the company's Chairman, and I'll be presiding over this meeting. At this time, I call the meeting to order.
Before proceeding to the business of the meeting, I'd like to introduce to you the directors of the company in attendance, starting with our newest member, Michael O'Sullivan, who, of course, is the -- our CEO, who joined the company in September. In addition to me, we have the following members who serve on the Board: Ted English, Jordan Hitch, William McNamara, Jessica Rodriguez, Laura Sen, Paul Sullivan, Mary Ann Tocio. In addition to our directors, John Crimmins, our Executive Vice
