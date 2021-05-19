Burlington Stores Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Burlington Stores, Inc. 2021 Annual Stockholders' Meeting. I would now like to introduce you to John Mahoney, Chairman of the Board of Burlington Stores. Mr. Mahoney, you may begin.
John J. Mahoney - Burlington Stores, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Burlington Stores. I'm John Mahoney, the company's Chair, and I'll be presiding over this meeting. At this time, I call the meeting to order.
Before proceeding to the business of the meeting, I'd like to introduce you to the directors of the company in attendance, starting with our newest member, Michael Goodwin, who joined the Board in December. In addition, the following directors are also in attendance: Ted English; Jordan Hitch; William McNamara; Michael O'Sullivan; Jessica Rodriguez; Laura Sen; Paul Sullivan; Mary Ann Tocio.
In addition to our directors, John Crimmins, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; David Glick, our Senior
