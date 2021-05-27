Q1 2021 Burlington Stores Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

David J. Glick - Burlington Stores, Inc. - Senior VP of IR & Treasurer



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate everyone's participation in today's conference call to discuss Burlington's Fiscal 2021 Quarter Operating Results. Our presenters today are Michael O'Sullivan, our Chief Executive Officer; and John Crimmins, Chief Financial Officer.



We take no responsibility for inaccuracies that may appear in