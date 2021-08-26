Aug 26, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Burlington Stores, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, David Glick, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead.
David J. Glick - Burlington Stores, Inc. - Senior VP of IR & Treasurer
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate everyone's participation in today's conference call to discuss Burlington's fiscal 2021 second quarter operating results. Our presenters today are Michael O'Sullivan, our Chief Executive Officer; and John Crimmins, Chief Financial Officer.
Before I turn the call over to Michael, I would like to inform listeners that this call may not be transcribed, recorded or broadcast without our express permission. A replay of the call will be available until September 2, 2021. We take no responsibility for inaccuracies
Q2 2021 Burlington Stores Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 26, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...