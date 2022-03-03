Q4 2021 Burlington Stores Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Burlington Stores Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to hand the conference over to David Glick, Group's Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead.



David J. Glick - Burlington Stores, Inc. - Group Senior VP of IR & Treasurer



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate everyone's participation in today's conference call to discuss Burlington's fiscal 2021 fourth quarter operating results. Our presenters today are Michael O'Sullivan, our Chief Executive Officer; and John Crimmins, Chief Financial Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Michael, I would like to inform listeners that this call may not be transcribed, recorded or broadcast without our express permission. A replay of the call will be available until March 10, 2022. We take no responsibility for inaccuracies that may appear in transcripts of this call by third