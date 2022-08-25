Q2 2022 Burlington Stores Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Julianne, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Burlington Stores Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Operating Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to introduce David Glick, Group Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead.



David J. Glick - Burlington Stores, Inc. - Group Senior VP of IR & Treasurer



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate everyone's participation in today's conference call to discuss Burlington's fiscal 2022 2nd quarter operating results. Our presenters today are Michael O'Sullivan, our Chief Executive Officer; and John Crimmins, Principal Financial Officer. Also on the call today is Kristin Wolfe, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Michael, I would like to inform listeners that this call may not be transcribed, recorded or broadcast without our express permission. A replay of the call will be available until September 1, 2022. We take no