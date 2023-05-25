Q1 2023 Burlington Stores Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Burlington Stores, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast.



I would now like to turn the call over to David Glick, Group SVP, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead.



David J. Glick - Burlington Stores, Inc. - Group Senior VP of IR & Treasurer



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate everyone's participation in today's conference call to discuss Burlington's fiscal 2023 first quarter operating results. Our presenters today are Michael O'Sullivan, our Chief Executive Officer; and Kristin Wolfe, our EVP and Chief Financial Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Michael, I would like to inform listeners that this call may not be transcribed, recorded or broadcast without our express permission. A replay of the call will be available until June 1, 2023. We take no responsibility for inaccuracies that may appear in transcripts of this call by third parties. Our remarks and the Q&A that follows are copyrighted today by Burlington Stores.

