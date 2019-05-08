Q2 2019 Brightview Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to BrightView's Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



The earnings press release is available on the company's website, investor.brightview.com. Additionally, the online webcast includes the presentation slides that will be referred to as part of today's discussion, and a downloadable copy is also available online.



I will now turn the call over to Dan Schleiniger, BrightView's Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Daniel Schleiniger - BrightView Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Just a quick question. We hear a phone ringing on our side. Do you hear it? Just want to make sure it's not going out to the room.



Operator



Yes, we do hear it.



Daniel Schleiniger - BrightView Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Okay. Let's wait maybe for that to stop. Apologies for this. Let's just give it a second. Hello, Michelle?



Operator<