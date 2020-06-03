Jun 03, 2020 / 07:50PM GMT

Damian Karas - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Equity Research Associate of Electric Equipment & Multi-Industry



Good afternoon, and thank you for attending virtually the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference. I'm Damian Karas from the UBS Electrical Equipment and Multi-Industry team. In this session, we'll be speaking with BrightView. Joining us from the BrightView team are Andrew Masterman, Chief Executive Officer; and John Feenan, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you very much, Andrew and John, for taking the time to speak with us.



And for those listening who aren't familiar with the company, BrightView is a $2.5 billion in revenue and $1.5 billion market cap provider of commercial landscaping services. Andrew is going to start off with a brief overview of the company, and then we'll move to an interactive question-and-answer session.



And with that, the floor is yours, Andrew.



Andrew V. Masterman - BrightView Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Great. Thank you, Damian, and good