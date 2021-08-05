Q3 2021 Brightview Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the BrightView Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. John Shave, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



John E. Shave - BrightView Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Rein, and good morning.



Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that some of the comments made today, including responses to questions and information reflected on the presentation slides are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to the company's SEC filings for more details on the risks and uncertainties that could impact the company's future operating results and financial condition.



Comments made today will also include a discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in today's press release. Disclaimers on forward-looking statements and non-GAAP