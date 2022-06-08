Jun 08, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Aftab Shahsingh;UBS;Head of Americas Industrial Tech and Services -



Hi there. Happy to be here today with the CEO, Andrew Masterman, of BrightView. Let me kick things off with an introduction. My name is Aftab Shahsingh. I am the Americas head of industrial tech and services for UBS. We have a longstanding relationship with BrightView. We were one of the lead underwriters for the IPO and have been following the story for a while and gives me a lot of pleasure to be able to introduce Andrew and have him share the story with everyone here.



Andrew V. Masterman - BrightView Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Great. Thank you, Aftab. Good to be here. Let me just kind of kick it off...



Aftab Shahsingh;UBS;Head of Americas Industrial Tech and Services -



Yes, maybe introduce yourself and then I'd love to sort of set the stage and then ask you some more with where-we-are-today questions.



Andrew V. Masterman - BrightView Holdings, Inc.