Q1 2023 Brightview Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and a warm welcome to the BrightView First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Candice, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand you over to our host, Faten Freiha, Vice Principal (sic - Vice President) of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Faten Freiha - BrightView Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning. Thank you for joining BrightView's First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Andrew Masterman, Chief Executive Officer; and Brett Urban, Chief Financial Officer, are on the call. Please remember that some of the comments made today, including responses to questions and information reflected on the presentation slides, are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially from those projected.



Please refer to the company's SEC filings for more detail on the risks and uncertainties that could impact the company's future operating results and financial condition. Comments made today will also include a discussion of certain non-GAAP