Q1 2024 Brightview Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Dale Asplund - BrightView Holdings Inc - President, CEO & Director



Fourth, as we achieved meaningful progress on our objectives outlined under one BrightView. On our last earnings call, we set a clear and refreshed strategy, prioritize our employees, align our core businesses, while ensuring our customers comfort, focus on profitable growth and unify the company under one BrightView. During the quarter, we began to successfully execute on this strategy by aligning our sales force to our local operating branches, reintegrating quarter self-perform businesses back into our branches, deemphasizing non-core portions of our business and continuing to focus on pursuing higher quality profitable business.



While these actions led to a modest impact on our maintenance revenue for the quarter. I am confident we are taking the necessary steps to ensure growth in the medium and long term. I am also pleased to report that for the sixth quarter in a row, our development business once again showed significant growth and margin expansion.



Additionally, we are proving our commitment to becoming more