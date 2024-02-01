Feb 01, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Dale Asplund - BrightView Holdings Inc - President, CEO & Director
Fourth, as we achieved meaningful progress on our objectives outlined under one BrightView. On our last earnings call, we set a clear and refreshed strategy, prioritize our employees, align our core businesses, while ensuring our customers comfort, focus on profitable growth and unify the company under one BrightView. During the quarter, we began to successfully execute on this strategy by aligning our sales force to our local operating branches, reintegrating quarter self-perform businesses back into our branches, deemphasizing non-core portions of our business and continuing to focus on pursuing higher quality profitable business.
While these actions led to a modest impact on our maintenance revenue for the quarter. I am confident we are taking the necessary steps to ensure growth in the medium and long term. I am also pleased to report that for the sixth quarter in a row, our development business once again showed significant growth and margin expansion.
Additionally, we are proving our commitment to becoming more
Q1 2024 Brightview Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 01, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...