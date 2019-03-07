Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Investor Day Transcript

Mar 07, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

VÃ­ctor Gobitz Colchado - CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.-President&CEO



Good morning to all, and thank you for attending our Investor Day. As usual, we start with a cautionary statement because, as you know, we are a public company. Here, you can see also the agenda for our meeting. The 2 first topics, our -- the presentation of our Board members and management team, and as well, Peru's political and economic outlook will be presented by our Chairman, Roque Benavides. I will be in charge to present Buenaventura's overview and strategy. The operations, the fourth topic will be presented by Juan Carlos Ortiz, our COO; and also, myself will be in charge to present our projects, our organic growth. And the sixth topic will be presented by our CFO, Mr. Leandro Garcia. And finally, I will also be in charge of the closing remarks.



Okay, continue with this presentation, please, Roque.



Roque Eduardo Benavides Ganoza - CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S