Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our third quarter 2020 results.



Today's discussion will be led by Leandro Garcia, CEO. Also joining our call today and available for your questions are Daniel Dominguez, CFO; Mr. Juan Carlos Ortiz, Vice President of Operations; Raul Benavides, Vice President of Business Development; Alejandro Hermoza, Vice President of Sustainability. And also available for your questions will be Roque Benavides, our Chairman.



This confidence will include forward-looking statements which are subject to various risks and