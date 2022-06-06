Jun 06, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Leandro Garcia - CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.-CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to come to our Buenaventura Investor Day. I am pleased to hold this meeting after two years. My name is Leandro Garcia. And we will present you our strategy for the following year.



Buenaventura is the first precious metals -- mining precious metals, what was listed 26 years ago in New York Stock Exchange. Please take your time to review our cautionary statement.



Let me recall you our Board members. Here with us is Mr. Roque Benavides, our Chairman; Felipe -- and you know him very well, many years ago -- Felipe Ortiz de Zevallos, our Director; William Champion, he is with us with -- since 2016. Diego de la Torre, also he is with us, joined the Board in 2017; Nicole Bernex, also joined with us during 2018.



I will make a reference to the new Board members that joined us during the last two years: Marco Antonio ZaldÃ­var is our renowned executive in -- he's expert in finance and accounting, he has been part of