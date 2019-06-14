Jun 14, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

Matthew E. Avril - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - Chairman



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Babcock & Wilson Enterprises, Inc. (sic) [Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.] I am Matt Avril, Chairman of the Board, and I'll be serving as Chairman of today's meeting.



Also present are AndrÃ© Hall, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, who will be serving as secretary of today's meeting; and Babcock & Wilcox' Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Young. Other members of the Board of Directors who are also on the call are Henry Bartoli, Cynthia Dubin, Alan Howe, Brian Kahn, Bryant Riley and Ken Siegel. We are also joined by representatives of Deloitte & Touche, Carl Cronin and Neil Smith.



Please note that the rules of conduct for the meeting are posted on the