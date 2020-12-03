Dec 03, 2020 / 08:50PM GMT

Jamie Lyn Cook - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD, Sector Head of United States Capital Goods Research and Analyst



Good afternoon, and welcome to the 8th Annual Credit Suisse Industrials Conference. My name is Jamie Cook, and I'm the machinery and engineering and construction analyst at CrÃ©dit Suisse.



With us today, we have Babcock & Wilcox. We are very happy to have them here this year. We have a full management team, including Kenny Young, who's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Lou Salamone, who's Chief Financial Officer; as well as Megan Wilson, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. We are going to kick it off with an overview from the management team. They'll also be sharing a slide slow -- sorry, a slide show, and then we will open it back up to Q&A. So Kenny, I will pass the mic to you.