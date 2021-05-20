May 20, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT
Kenneth M. Young - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - CEO & Chairman of the Board
Good morning, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. I am Kenny Young, Chairman of the Board, and I will be serving as Chairman of today's meeting.
I would now like to call the meeting to order, and please note that the agenda and rules of conduct for the meeting are posted on the web portal for this meeting. The agenda identifies the proposals that will be presented today for a vote of stockholders. These proposals are described in detail in the proxy statement furnished to our stockholders for today's meeting.
You may vote your shares electronically during today's meeting using the voting icon on the virtual meeting platform, and the polls are now open to do so. If you have already submitted a proxy to instruct how to -- how your shares are to be voted on the proposals, your vote has been received and there is no need to vote your shares during this meeting, unless you wish to revoke your proxy and change your vote.
In addition, any
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 20, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...