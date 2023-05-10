May 10, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises' first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. My name is Nadia, and I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand over to your host, Sharyn Brooks, to begin. Sharyn, please go ahead.
Sharyn Brooks - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - Director, Communications
Thank you, Nadia, and thanks to everyone for joining us on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises' first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. I'm Sharyn Brooks, Director of Communications. Joining the call today are Kenny Young, B&W's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Lou Salamone, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss our first quarter results.
During this call, certain statements we make will be forward looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our safe harbor provision for forward-looking statements that can be found at the end of our earnings press release and also in our Form 10-Q that was filed today, and our Form 10-K
