Q3 2019 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Corey B. Bieber - Canadian Natural Resources Limited - Executive Advisor



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our third quarter conference call. With me this morning are, Steve Laut, our Executive Vice Chairman, who will briefly discuss our strategic focus on creating shareholder value and highlight some of the factors that set us apart from our peers. Steve will also provide an update on Canadian Natural and our industry's efforts on the environmental front, where significant performance and game-changing achievements are now well understood. Tim McKay, our President, will provide a more detailed update on the quarter, as