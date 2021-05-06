May 06, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Norman Murray Edwards - Canadian Natural Resources Limited - Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Canadian Natural Resources. My name is Murray Edwards, and as Chairman of the corporation, on behalf of Canadian Natural, we wish to thank you for attending this meeting. Due to the travel and gathering restrictions that have resulted from the COVID pandemic, we are again holding the corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual format.



Under the bylaws of the corporation, I was elected as Chairman of the meeting. The purpose of this meeting is the routine annual business of the corporation, being the receipt of the Annual Report of Canadian Natural, containing the Consolidated Financial Statements and the report of the auditors; the election of directors of Canadian Natural; and the appointment of auditors. The shareholders will also be asked to consider, on an advisory basis, a resolution on the corporation's approach to executive compensation.



Participation in the meeting is a right reserved solely