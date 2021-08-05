Q2 2021 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Corey B. Bieber - Canadian Natural Resources Limited - Executive Advisor



Canadian Natural's Second Quarter 2021 Corporate Update Conference Call.



Canadian Natural had another strong quarter financially and operationally. As I commented before, I believe our asset base is unique amongst our peer group, underpinned by long-life, low-decline assets and complemented by our conventional assets that allow significant flexibility, all of which can generate significant free cash flow. Beyond our robust asset base, there is a corporate strategy that focuses on generating real returns for shareholders and a