Q1 2020 Cohen & Steers Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Cohen & Steers First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, April 23, 2020.
It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Brian Heller, Senior Vice President and Corporate Counsel of Cohen & Steers. Please go ahead.
Brian Heller - Cohen & Steers, Inc. - Senior VP & Corporate Counsel
Thank you, and welcome to the Cohen & Steers First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me are our Chief Executive Officer, Bob Steers; our President, Joe Harvey; and our Chief Financial Officer, Matt Stadler.
I want to remind you that some of our comments and answers to your questions may include forward-looking statements. We believe these statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, but actual outcomes could differ materially due to a number of factors, including those described in our accompanying first quarter earnings release
