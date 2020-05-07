Cohen & Steers Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



I will now turn the call over to Mr. Marty Cohen, you may begin.



Martin Cohen - Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. - Executive Chairman, Director and Portfolio Manager



Good morning, everyone. My name is Marty Cohen, and I'm the Chairman of Cohen & Steers. On behalf of the company, I would like to welcome you to our 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Due to the public health crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's meeting is somewhat different. It's being held via live audio webcast. Shareholders may vote their shares online before the polls close.



Joining me today via webcast are the company's directors, Bob Steers, who is also our CEO; Joe Harvey, who is our President; as well as Reena Aggarwal; Frank Connor; Pete Rhein; Richard Simon; Dasha Smith; and Ed Villani. Matt Stadler, our CFO, is also with us today via webcast. I would now like to ask Brian Heller to conduct the formal part of the meeting, after which we will answer appropriate questions from shareholders. Brian?



Brian Heller -