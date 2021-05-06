May 06, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning and welcome to the Cohen & Steers' 2021 Annual Meeting. Now I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Marty Cohen, Chairman of Cohen & Steers. Please go ahead.
Martin Cohen - Cohen & Steers, Inc. - Co-Founder & Chairman
Thank you. Good morning, all. My name is Marty Cohen, and I am the Chairman of Cohen & Steers, Inc. On behalf of the company, I'd like to welcome you to our 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Due to public health concerns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's meeting is being held via live audio webcast. Shareholders may vote their shares online before the polls close.
Joining me today via webcast are the following company directors: Bob Steers, who is also our CEO; Joe Harvey, who is also our President and Acting CEO; Reena Aggarwal; Frank Connor; Pete Rhein; Richard Simon; Dasha Smith; and Ed Villani. Matt Stadler, our CFO, is also with us today via webcast.
I would now like to ask Brian Heller to conduct the formal part of the meeting, after which we will answer appropriate
Cohen & Steers Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
