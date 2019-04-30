Q1 2019 CNX Resources Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the CNX Resources First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Tyler Lewis, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Lewis, please go ahead.



Tyler Lewis - CNX Resources Corporation - VP of IR



Thanks, Anita, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to CNX's First Quarter Conference Call. We have in the room today Nick DeIuliis, our President and CEO; Don Rush, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Tim Dugan, our Chief Operating Officer; and Chad Griffith, our VP of Marketing and President of CNX Midstream.



Today, we will be discussing our first quarter results, and we've posted an updated slide presentation to our website. To remind everyone, CNX consolidates its results, which includes 100% of the results from CNX, CNX Gathering LLC, CNX Midstream Partners LP. Earlier this morning, CNX Midstream Partners, ticker CNXM, issued a separate press release. And as a reminder, they will have