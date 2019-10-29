Q3 2019 CNX Resources Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the CNX Resources Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Tyler Lewis, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Tyler Lewis - CNX Resources Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, Nicole, and good morning to everybody. Welcome to CNX Third Quarter conference call. We have in the room today Nick DeIuliis, our President and CEO; Don Rush, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Chad Griffith, our Chief Operating Officer.



Today, we will be discussing our third quarter results, and we have posted an updated slide presentation to our website. To remind everyone, CNX consolidates its results, which includes 100% of the results from CNX, CNX Gathering LLC and CNX Midstream Partners LP.



Earlier this morning, CNX Midstream Partners, ticker CNXM, issued a separate press release. And as a reminder, they will have an earnings call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern today, which will