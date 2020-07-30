Q2 2020 CNX Resources Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Tyler Lewis - CNX Resources Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you and good morning to everybody. Welcome to CNX's second quarter conference call. We have in the room today, Nick DeIuliis, our President and CEO; Don Rush, our Chief Financial Officer; and Chad Griffith, our Chief Operating Officer.



Today, we'll be discussing our second quarter results, and we have posted an updated slide presentation to our website.



Also, in conjunction with Monday's announced transaction of CNX acquiring all of the outstanding common units of CNXM, we released a prerecorded video where Nick and Don reviewed the investment thesis of CNX and why we believe we are a non replicable, best-in-class E&P company. If you haven't had a chance to see the video, please feel free to access it on the