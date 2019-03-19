Compass Diversified Holdings at ROTH Conference Transcript

Mar 19, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst



We will go ahead and move on. Next up we have Compass Diversified. Please be welcomed by the Company's Partner and CEO, Elias Sabo; and Partner, Pat Maciariello.



Elias?



Elias Sabo - Compass Diversified Holdings - Partner and CEO



Thank you, Dave. Welcome everyone. Thank you for attending. So for those of you who are not familiar with Compass Diversified, we are in the business of acquiring, managing, and opportunistically divesting primarily middle-market companies in niche industrial and branded consumer segments. The strategy is one that has typically been employed by private equity buyers. We do it with a slightly different twist, in that we have permanent capital. I will walk through -- and during the presentation -- some of the significant advantages we get by having permanent capital. But the ability to invest without timelines and be patient has really served us incredibly well.



We have about $1 billion market cap. Today, we have about $900 million of funded debt. And we have about $200 million of preferred for about $2.1