Q2 2019 Compass Diversified Holdings Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Matthew Berkowitz;The IGB Group;Senior Account Executive -



Thank you, and welcome to Compass Diversified Holdings Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call. Representing the company today are Elias Sabo, CODI's CEO; Ryan Faulkingham, CODI's CFO; and Pat Maciariello, COO of Compass Group Management.



Before we begin, I would like to point out that the Q2 press release, including the financial tables and non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations, are available at the Investor Relations section on the company's website at www.compassdiversifiedholdings.com. The company also filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC last night,