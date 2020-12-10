Compass Diversified Holdings Virtual Investor Day Transcript

Dec 10, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Elias Joseph Sabo - Compass Diversified - Partner, CEO & Director



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Compass Diversified's 2020 Investor Day. I'm Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. We have been looking forward to this discussion and are excited to share how our differentiated model has positioned us for success during what has been nothing short of a turbulent 12 months. Of course, this year looks a little different. And while we wish we could have this update in person, we will instead be coming to you from across the country. So let's hope it all goes off without a hitch.



Presenting with me today are Ryan Faulkingham, CFO of CODI; and Pat Maciariello, COO of Compass Group Management. Pat and I are here in our Irvine, California office, and Ryan joins us from our Westport, Connecticut office. Later, we will also take you out to Denver, Colorado, to hear from Shawn Neville, CEO of BOA Technology, our newest subsidiary company, which we acquired in October.



Before we begin, I should remind everyone that during this presentation, we may make certain forward-looking statements. I