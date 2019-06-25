Jun 25, 2019 / 04:15PM GMT

Elias Joseph Sabo - Compass Diversified Holdings LLC - Partner, CEO & Director



Welcome, everybody, to our 2019 Investor Day. I think that was a great retail experience everybody was able to walk through just now. As a reminder, afterwards, the store will be open. So if you just want to walk through, peruse, take a look at the product, feel it, feel free to do so.



Today's presenting company is 5.11. I think, as many of you know, we acquired the business in August of 2016. It's a really exciting company for us. When we acquired it, it was principally working in the first responder space for professional needs. What you'll hear from Matt and Francisco and Jim today is the evolution of the business to be much more oriented towards consumer, which was what the retail experience was. And as all of you know, we've made significant investments in this business. Over the last few years, we've put about $50 million of capital in order to get this company positioned for the logistical capabilities that it needs, for the infrastructure, the systems, and, most importantly, the people that can drive this