Q3 2022 Compass Diversified Holdings Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022

Cody Slach



Representing the company today are Elias Sabo, CODI's CEO; Ryan Faulkingham, CODI's CFO; and Patrick Maciariello, COO of Compass Group Management.



the Q3 2022 press release, including the financial tables and non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations, are available at the Investor Relations section on the company's website at compassdiversified.com. The company also filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC today after the market closed, which includes reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call and is