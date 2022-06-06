Compass Diversified Holdings to Acquire PrimaLoft Inc Transcript

Jun 06, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Compass Diversified's call to discuss its acquisition of PrimaLoft. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded, and the press release and slide presentation regarding today's announcement are available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. The archived replay can be accessed on the CODI website following the call.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Cody Slach of Gateway Group. Cody, you may now begin.



Cody Slach - Gateway Group, Inc. - Senior MD & Director of Investor Relation



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. On the call with me today are Elias Sabo, CEO of CODI; Ryan Faulkingham, CFO of CODI; Pat Maciariello, COO of Compass Group Management; and Zach Sawtelle, the lead Compass partner on the PrimaLoft transaction.



During this call, we may make certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the expected closing of the transaction with PrimaLoft, Inc; expected accretion