Compass Diversified Holdings Investor Day Transcript

Jan 17, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Pat Maciariello Compass Diversified Holdings LLC-Partner&COO



Well, good morning, everyone. And I'd like to welcome you to Compass Diversified Holdings' 2024 Analyst and Shareholder Day. And I'd like to welcome the webcast as well. I want to thank Chef Jonathan and the entire staff here for really an amazing breakfast, and it was greatly enjoyed.



And now, it is my pleasure to kick off by introducing Moti Ferder, who is the CEO of Lugano Diamonds. Moti comes from a family of jewelers, and he began his career in jewelry far away from Newport Beach, cutting diamonds in the mines of Siberia, actually. He has been involved in every step of the diamond supply chain, from sourcing to cutting to designing to wholesaling, and obviously, to retailing.



He founded the business in 2004, with his wife Idit, who also joined us today. And in their free time, Moti and Idit are amongst the most generous people I think I have ever met with both their time and their treasure. And Moti currently sits on a number of Boards, including the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, the Anderson