Compass Diversified Holdings Virtual Investor Day Transcript

Dec 09, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Elias Joseph Sabo - Compass Diversified - Partner, CEO & Director



Hello, and welcome to Compass Diversified Holdings 2021 Investor Day. My name is Elias Sabo. I'm CEO of CODI. With me today is Ryan Faulkingham, CFO of CODI; Pat Maciariello, COO of CODI; and Kurt Ainsworth, CEO of Marucci. We have about 2 hours set aside today to walk through our agenda. I'll give a quick introduction, hand the presentation over to Kurt to walk through Marucci. Kurt will then take Q&A on Marucci. Pat, Ryan and myself will then finish the CODI presentation. And before we end for the day, we'll take Q&A specific to CODI.



Compass Diversified offers our investors a unique opportunity to own a collection of industry-leading middle-market businesses, operating in the consumer and industrial segments of the U.S. economy. Currently, we own 6 subsidiaries in our consumer vertical and 4 subsidiaries in our niche industrial vertical. We were founded in 1998. We became public in 2006. We've completed over that time, almost $7 billion in aggregate transactions. And on an LTM basis today, we generate $1.9 billion in