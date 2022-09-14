Sep 14, 2022 / 06:55PM GMT

David William Barden - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD



Being with us here today, continuing to join us at the 2022 Global Real Estate Conference. I hope everything is going well for everybody. My name is David Barden. You did not see me here last year. I took over Data Center coverage from my colleague, Mike Funk, who got promoted to cover the Internet, and I'm left to cover comm infrastructure. So I head comm infrastructure research for Bank of America based in New York with my team, John Crawford and Alex Waters.



And -- so hopefully, we'll all get to know each other better. To my right is someone you probably all do know very, very well, the new Head of IR for Digital Realty, Jordan Sadler. So Jordan, thank you for joining us.



Jordan Sadler - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - SVP of Public & Private IR



Yes. Thanks, David, and good afternoon, everybody, and thank you, David and Jeff and Bank of America, for hosting Digital Realty. I am the new head of -- not so new anymore, I guess, Head of Investor Relations, Public and Private Investor