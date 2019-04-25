Q1 2019 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Digital Realty First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's call will end promptly after 60 minutes. Please note that this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to John Stewart, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



John J. Stewart - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you, Andrea. The speakers on today's call are CEO, Bill Stein, and CFO, Andy Power. Chief Investment Officer, Greg Wright, and Chief Technology Officer, Chris Sharp, are also on the call and will be available for Q&A.



Management may make forward-looking statements including guidance and the underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For further discussion of risks related to our business, see our 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. This call will contain non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations to net income